Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 18,014 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.55. 39,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

