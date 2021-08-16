Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $413.34. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

