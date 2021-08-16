Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 402.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $80.51. The company had a trading volume of 50,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

