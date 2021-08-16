Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $446.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

