IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $206,186,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.01. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

