IFP Advisors Inc Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT opened at $141.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.