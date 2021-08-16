IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

IYY stock opened at $112.01 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $112.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

