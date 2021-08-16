IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $333,000 Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after purchasing an additional 663,678 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,806.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after buying an additional 475,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,131,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 470,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 506.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 549,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 459,095 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,394,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71.

