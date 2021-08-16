IFS Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $2,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,128. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

