IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGIFF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

