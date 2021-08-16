Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth $131,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

