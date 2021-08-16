Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $65.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PI traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $49.42. 1,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,246. Impinj has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.