IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 179.8% from the July 15th total of 589,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

IMV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 13,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,235. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.52.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

