Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,489 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Independent Bank Group worth $45,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $71.34 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.78.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

