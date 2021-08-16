Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) Short Interest Up 171.2% in July

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 171.2% from the July 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITAC remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,072. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Industrial Tech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

