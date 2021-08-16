Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the July 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 619.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 185,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 769,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,556. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

