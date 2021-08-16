Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IENVF) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 215.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IENVF remained flat at $$3.85 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88. Infraestructura Energética Nova has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Get Infraestructura Energética Nova alerts:

Infraestructura Energética Nova Company Profile

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, SAB. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. It operates through three segments: Gas, Storage, and Power. The company develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, ethane, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infraestructura Energética Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.