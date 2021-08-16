Injective Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $27.07 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $306.40 million and approximately $27.07 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.38 or 0.00019743 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

