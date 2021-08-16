Insider Buying: SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Insider Acquires $22,434.60 in Stock

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) insider Kay Oswald bought 4,170 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $22,434.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.03 on Monday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens cut SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after buying an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

