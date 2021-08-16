Insider Buying: Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Insider Buys 13,511 Shares of Stock

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) insider Iain McLaren acquired 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,242.64 ($4,236.53).
Wentworth Resources stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Monday. Wentworth Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.08. The stock has a market cap of £44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.
Wentworth Resources Company Profile
