Insider Buying: Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Insider Buys 13,511 Shares of Stock

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) insider Iain McLaren acquired 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,242.64 ($4,236.53).

Wentworth Resources stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Monday. Wentworth Resources plc has a 52 week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.08. The stock has a market cap of £44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

