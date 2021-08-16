Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total transaction of C$224,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,245,711.08.

Darren Murvin Pylot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total transaction of C$1,644,660.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00.

TSE CS opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CS. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

