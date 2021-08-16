Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells $1,244,870.90 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

