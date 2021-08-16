Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells 1,071 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $268,713.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RNG stock traded down $8.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.69. The stock had a trading volume of 660,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

