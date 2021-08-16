Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $500,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SI opened at $111.70 on Monday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

