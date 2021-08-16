Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,237. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

