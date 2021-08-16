Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $150,985.16 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.72.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
