Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $150,985.16 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.