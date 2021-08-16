Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $2,041,950.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WM opened at $150.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $151.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

