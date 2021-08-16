Insured Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163,208.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $163,208.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00135014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00161331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,287.51 or 1.00286112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.25 or 0.00917013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06901218 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,080,075 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.