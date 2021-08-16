Insureum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $454,279.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $454,279.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00061625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.40 or 0.00914114 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00101498 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

