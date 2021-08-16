Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.72. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.23. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

