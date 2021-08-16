Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $380,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 60,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $540.14. 15,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,618. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

