Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 31,756 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,756 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.31. 202,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $447.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

