Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 86 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,327. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $116.07 and a 52 week high of $194.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

