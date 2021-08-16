Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $158.23. 360,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,326,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $472.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

