Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.80. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 33.32%. Analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $6,166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

