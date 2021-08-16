International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the July 15th total of 314,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.

BABWF stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

