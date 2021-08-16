Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Gill Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 387,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 150,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.29. 6,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

