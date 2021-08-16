Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,458 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,644% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000.

Shares of FXA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,754. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.37.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

