Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

