Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,543 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,608,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

