Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 62,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 691,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE IHIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 2,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,890. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

