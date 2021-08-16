Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

