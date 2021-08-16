Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stock Position Lifted by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

