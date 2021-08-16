Investors Financial Group LLC Has $13.86 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investors Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 7.4% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

VTI traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

