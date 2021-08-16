Investors Financial Group LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.65 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

