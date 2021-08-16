Investors Financial Group LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $74.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.