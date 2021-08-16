Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

