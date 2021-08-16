Investors Research Corp Acquires 2,652 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $161,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000.

IWB stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $251.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

