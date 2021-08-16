Investors Research Corp Has $104,000 Stock Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.02. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39.

