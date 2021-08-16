Investors Research Corp Has $107,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.78. 7,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

